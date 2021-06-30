Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) PT Raised to $24.00 at Scotiabank

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.01 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,331,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,861,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

