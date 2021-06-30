Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 4,281 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,281 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of BWX Technologies worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,463,894.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $618,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWXT opened at $57.67 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.