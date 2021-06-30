Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 3,904 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,904 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.22% of Heritage Financial worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

