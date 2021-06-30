Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 327,620 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 92.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327,620 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 730.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.50.

BXP opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $124.24. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

