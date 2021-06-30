Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 122.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $457,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,757 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,327.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,326. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTN. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.05. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $24.04.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

