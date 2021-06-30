Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,774 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of NBT Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NBTB opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.70.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.57%.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

