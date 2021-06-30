Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,999 B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BGS. Zacks Investment Research raised B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $47.84.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.07%.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

