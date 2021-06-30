Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 81,922 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Brandes Investment Partners LP reduced its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038,484 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 81,922 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ENI were worth $25,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of E. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 43.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ENI by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. HSBC upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of E traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. 2,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,159. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eni S.p.A. has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). ENI had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

