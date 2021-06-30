Brandes Investment Partners LP Lowers Stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,501,183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140,280 shares during the period. Embraer comprises 5.8% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.13% of Embraer worth $244,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $4,604,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043,575 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 91,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 49,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Embraer alerts:

ERJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.10 price objective on shares of Embraer in a report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Embraer from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

ERJ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.19. 76,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.97. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.