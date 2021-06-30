Brandes Investment Partners LP Grows Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,172,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises 1.7% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.40% of Cardinal Health worth $73,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,229,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,394,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,245,000 after buying an additional 2,535,606 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,119,000 after buying an additional 530,194 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,158,000 after buying an additional 395,668 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.84. 19,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.84. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

