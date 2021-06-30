Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,382 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Brandes Investment Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $63,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $290,331,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in American International Group in the first quarter worth about $77,963,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,772,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,593,851,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American International Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,213,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $333,339,000 after buying an additional 1,053,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 304.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,061,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,064,000 after buying an additional 799,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

In other American International Group news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.51. 87,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,836,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $54.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

