Brandes Investment Partners LP Boosts Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 314,743 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned 0.14% of Grifols worth $16,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRFS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grifols by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Grifols in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Grifols by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Grifols by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRFS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98. Grifols, S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.81 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Grifols had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.4385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Grifols’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. Grifols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Grifols Profile

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others segments. The Bioscience segment produces plasma-derived medicines for the treatment of rare, chronic, and life-threatening conditions.

