BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $32.00

BP (NYSE:BP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.74 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BP from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

BP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.40. The stock had a trading volume of 45,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,623,040. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.91. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $28.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $36.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BP will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in BP by 5.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in BP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Institutional investors own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

