Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Short Interest Up 7,840.0% in June

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 7,840.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,591,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BRNE opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Borneo Resource Investments has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Borneo Resource Investments Company Profile
