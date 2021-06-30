Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) Short Interest Up 7,840.0% in June

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRNE) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 7,840.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,591,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BRNE opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Borneo Resource Investments has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Borneo Resource Investments Company Profile

Borneo Resource Investments Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the Republic of Indonesia. It primarily develops gold mines. The company holds interests in the Ratatotok South property covering approximately 8.6 hectares; and Ratatotok Southeast property covering approximately 14.7 hectare, which are located in the North Sulawesi area of the Indonesian archipelago.

