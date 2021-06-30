Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives $90.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.18. 561,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,010,015. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

