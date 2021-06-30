Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the first quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $61,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG opened at $2,172.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,314.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,566.42 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The stock has a market cap of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

