Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) PT Raised to C$6.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BNEFF. CIBC raised shares of Bonterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Bonterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

OTCMKTS BNEFF opened at $4.30 on Monday. Bonterra Energy has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $144.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.41.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

