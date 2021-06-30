Bonk (BONK) Trading Down 31% Over Last Week

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Bonk has a total market cap of $1.25 million and $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bonk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bonk has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00054255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00019960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $237.26 or 0.00663226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00038253 BTC.

Bonk Profile

BONK is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . The official website for Bonk is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling Bonk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

