Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.32

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 2452429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.27.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.65 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.05.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.99.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.