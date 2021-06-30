BOMB Price Tops $1.43 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 30th. BOMB has a market cap of $1.30 million and approximately $178,035.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00004170 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BOMB has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,364.55 or 1.00063586 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00007750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00054463 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000866 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,938 coins and its circulating supply is 905,150 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

