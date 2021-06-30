BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 73.6% from the May 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 37,266 shares during the period.

DCF traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.60. 1,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,177. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

