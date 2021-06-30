BMO UK High Income Plc B Share Announces Dividend of GBX 1.29 (LON:BHIB)

BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (LON:BHIB) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.29 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BHIB opened at GBX 98.50 ($1.29) on Wednesday. BMO UK High Income Plc B Share has a twelve month low of GBX 74.20 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 101 ($1.32). The firm has a market capitalization of £114.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 94.80.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK High Income Plc B Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK High Income Plc B Share and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.