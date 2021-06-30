Bluzelle (BLZ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.41 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bluzelle has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 294,182,540 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

