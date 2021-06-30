Blair William & Co. IL Sells 135 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,367,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,034,000 after buying an additional 1,925,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,386,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at about $13,889,000. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.7% during the first quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 171,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 110,504 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $90.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.39.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

