Blair William & Co. IL Invests $488,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,527 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,043,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,874,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,316,931.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,095 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WK opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -120.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.34. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.44 and a twelve month high of $115.62.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

