Blair William & Co. IL Has $635,000 Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 107.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,650 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in BOX were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in BOX by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in BOX by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

