Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.14.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IR stock opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -231.14 and a beta of 1.52. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

