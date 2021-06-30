Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.09. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.