Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,000 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 133.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Primerica were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 473.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,215.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.14.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $153.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.45. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.