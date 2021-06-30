BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the May 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 11.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 23.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

MPA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,661. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

