BlackRock Inc. Purchases 6,338 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Clearfield worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearfield by 1,593.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,478,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Clearfield from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CLFD opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.81. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $516.50 million, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Clearfield had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,854.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,768.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

