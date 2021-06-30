BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 166,521.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 731,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $22,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of ABB by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:ABB opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.79. The company has a market cap of $70.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

