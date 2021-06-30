BlackRock Inc. Has $23.02 Million Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Angi worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Angi by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, White Square Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,413.00 and a beta of 2.01. Angi Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.