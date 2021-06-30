BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,253,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 258,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of CorMedix worth $22,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRMD. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CorMedix by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,321 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorMedix in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.34.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 9,363.64%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Equities analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

