BlackRock Inc. Buys 541,476 Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 9,134.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,476 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics worth $23,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $628.53 million and a PE ratio of -2.66. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

