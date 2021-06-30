BlackRock Inc. Buys 366,152 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 10,360.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 369,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,152 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $21,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $12,549,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $10,596,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

OAS stock opened at $96.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.78. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $104.60.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $355.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

