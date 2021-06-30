Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.70.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BLN. Raymond James raised their price target on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$8.78. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.09.

In other news, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$369,000. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total value of C$46,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$249,690. Insiders sold 41,600 shares of company stock worth $358,640 in the last 90 days.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

