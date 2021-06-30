BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Downgraded by TD Securities

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 30.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BB. Cfra boosted their price target on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. CIBC cut shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$10.88.

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at C$15.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.22. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of C$5.82 and a 1 year high of C$36.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$13.19.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

