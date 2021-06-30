Bitcoin Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.66 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $9.44 billion and $1.66 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $502.62 or 0.01463548 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,342.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.56 or 0.00420931 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00096446 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003843 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,777,425 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.