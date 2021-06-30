bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “bioMérieux S.A. designs, develops, manufactures and markets systems in the field of vitro diagnostics. The company provides diagnostic solutions which determine the source of disease and contamination. It also offers solutions for managing infectious diseases, cancers and cardiovascular diseases in clinical applications. The company provides solutions for the enumeration of microbial flora, detection of specific pathogenic bacteria, monitoring of air and surface quality and sterility testing for the agri-food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries. bioMérieux S.A. is based in Marcy L Etoile, France. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMXMF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of bioMérieux in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of bioMérieux from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

BMXMF opened at $108.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of -0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.45. bioMérieux has a 52-week low of $105.65 and a 52-week high of $170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

