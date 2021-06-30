BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.75. BIOLASE shares last traded at $0.74, with a volume of 1,426,144 shares traded.

BIOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.15 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $108.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.12.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 67.89%. Research analysts forecast that BIOLASE, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BIOLASE news, CEO John R. Beaver purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at $387,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth $28,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth $87,000. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

