Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Position Lifted by Highlander Capital Management LLC

Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $348.56. 20,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,673,510. The company has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $309.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BIIB. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.34.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.