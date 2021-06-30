Bintex Futures Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002051 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $70,950.90 and approximately $815,730.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.
- Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.
About Bintex Futures
Bintex Futures Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.
