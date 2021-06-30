BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHP. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $72.82 on Tuesday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BHP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,420 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 34,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,717,000 after acquiring an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,290,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

