Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN) Short Interest Update

Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BEEN traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 798. Better Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77.

About Better Environment Concepts

Better Environment Concepts Inc operates as an energy consulting company in the United States. It acquires interests in, or participates in the creation of projects while providing financial, management, and technical support to development stage businesses, primarily in the green or alternative energy industry.

