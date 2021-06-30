Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN) Short Interest Update

Better Environment Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEEN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS BEEN traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 886 shares, compared to its average volume of 798. Better Environment Concepts has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77.
About Better Environment Concepts
