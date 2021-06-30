Bessemer Group Inc. Trims Stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Open Text by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

OTEX opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.04. Open Text Co. has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.63.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

