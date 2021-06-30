Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 587 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 30.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 28.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 24.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,463,000 after buying an additional 31,704 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 250.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after buying an additional 20,184 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total transaction of $509,544.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

ROK opened at $283.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $289.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

