Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 264 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 42,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 135,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FWONK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Formula One Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of FWONK opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.48. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $31.53 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.93 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. Research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

