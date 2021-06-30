Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RWL opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.46. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $75.33.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

