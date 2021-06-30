Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

